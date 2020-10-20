George Guy (right in the group) has signed off from East District hockey, retiring after 27 years on youth/senior committee, and 21 years as youth president.



He became involved when his son David was a young player at Inverleith and Lee Cousins, a member of Inverleith and former Scottish Hockey president, to invited George to become involved at district level.



Some of the players who are come through the process include Scotland and Great Britain (GB) international Stephen Dick, Scottish-born Netherlands internationalist Laurence Docherty, current Scotland and GB internationalist Amy Costello and top-ranked umpire Sarah Wilson.



George won two Coach of the Year for Girls awards and said: “It’s nice to win things, but it’s not just winning, my proudest achievement is the amount of kids who got involved in hockey in the district, and still play.



He has felt the warmth and support from the hockey community. In 2012 George was diagnosed with cancer and says the support he recevied from hockey was a major part in his recovery.



George plans to continue to be involved in Masters Hockey. He is the manager of the Scotland O60s men’s team and he said: “There’s been so many brilliant volunteers down the years, and I’d like to thank everyone who has worked with me.”

