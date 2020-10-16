SECOND PHASE CONTINUES TO SELL WELL AT BALLOCH PARK

Prices from £182,000 for custom built, sustainable timber lodges in picturesque Highland Perthshire setting

Sales are progressing strongly on Phase Two at Balloch Park, the residential, holiday, and buy to let development situated on the Mains of Taymouth 5 star country estate and golf course at Kenmore. Twenty new luxury timber lodges have been launched to market in the second phase, with prices from £182,900 for a two bedroom lodge, and from £192,900 for a three bedroom design.

The contemporary styled, eco friendly lodges, which can be personalised to suit the buyer, offer an idyllic setting on the five star estate. Set in the most picturesque of scenery, they have Drummond Hill on one side, and the River Tay on the other.

Whatever the reason for buying, whether to enjoy as a luxury holiday home for all the family, an investment, or for a complete change of scene, making Balloch Park a new permanent home as you retire, the area has much to commend it, offering a healthy outdoor way of life with numerous opportunities to enjoy walking, cycling and water sports on Loch Tay. Many species of rare wildlife, such as otters and beavers, can be seen in and around the River Tay. Numerous cafés, restaurants and attractions in the area are dog friendly, including Mains of Taymouth itself with its popular Courtyard Restaurant.

Several new plots at Balloch Park enjoy an enviable riverside setting, and as such, have so far proved to be the most sought after in this new release.

Built with care and attention by the estate’s award winning local builders, Blairish Restorations, the Balloch Park lodges are complete with an array of tempting features, such as master bedrooms with en-suites and dressing rooms, fully fitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and main bathrooms with his and her sinks. Subject to build schedule and time of reservation, lodge buyers can customise layout to suit, and even choose the colour of paint on the walls. Extras such as log burning stoves, or hot tubs, can easily be added if required. The lodges are constructed from sustainable timber using the very finest materials.

“We’re delighted that the second phase here at Balloch Park is selling so well,” said Estate Manager, Peter Bancroft. “We’ve had interest – and subsequent sales – from a number of homebuying sectors including the retirement market, with several buyers coming from down south to settle here. We’ve also benefitted from the surge in staycations with several buyers wanting to purse a holiday home which they can let out through our vibrant lettings service.”

The investor can have complete confidence in the lettings service at Mains of Taymouth, with all changeover, maintenance and bookings handled in house by the experienced team. A lucrative second income can easily be obtained through ownership here at his five star development.

Peter remarked that he believed the staycation will remain strong well into next year.

“It’s actually remained strong in Highland Perthshire for many years now, boosted by the fact it’s a twelve month season, and the huge array of things to see and do in the area,” he said.

Balloch Park is quiet and secure, but also offers a real community feeling. The build quality and finish takes lodge living to a new level of excellence. Highland Perthshire is a highly sought after area, Scotland’s Golden Corridor, less than two hours from the Central Belt.

“Please don’t miss out on the remaining lodges – we have a choice of both two and three bedroom styles,” finished Peter. “Contact me to take a tour of this superb second phase. Your lodge will be built to order, with your own input.”

For further details please call Peter Bancroft on 01887 830733. www.ballochparksales.co.uk

