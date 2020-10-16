Cambo Estate at Kingsbarns in Fife has released new dates for its Woodfired Feasts Outdoor Dining Events.

These events are taking place from 5-8pm on Saturday 17 October, Saturday 24 October, Sunday 1 November, Saturday 7 November and Saturday 14 November 2020.

Tickets are £20 each for an adult and tickets for children are £7.50. Drinks extra.

A delicious menu, similar to the one below, will be served on these evenings which provide an opportunity to relax under the stars at Cambo’s outdoor, covered seating area with its twinkling fairy lights.

Cambo Gardens & The Stables Visitor Centre, Cambo Estate, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Fife KY16 8QD

A Cambo Garden Woodland Feast

A selection of handmade flatbreads served with Cambo pickles and dipping herb oil and vinegars (veggie)

Dips

Wood fired roasted Cambo squash flavoured with sage and sorrel

Baked beetroot, chilli and cumin Hummus

In house made Labneh drizzled with warm tomato juice and spices

(Veggie and gluten free)

Main Bits

Wood fired roast chicken with apple and sage (gluten free)

Cambo Garden Vegetable Tagine (vegan, gluten free)

A bit more on the side

A garden salad, full of herbs and edible flowers (vegan, gluten free)

A seasonal raw crunchy slaw

Wood fired roasted potato’s two ways one spicy one not

Charred Courgette, lemon, radicchio and feta salad

The sweet ending

Cambo apples baked in wood fired oven, with ice cream, or not and crumble topping

Children are welcome to have a wood fired pizza with toppings of their choice, or a baked potato or a hidden veg pasta dish.

Tickets cost and can be booked online

