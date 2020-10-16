A transformation has been afoot at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children this week. Capital Theatres’ Learning and Participation Coordinator Cat Sheridan has been working with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity’s (ECHC) arts team at the hospital on a new project – ‘Curtains Up’ – to tempt those who can climb out of their beds to transform their space into one filled with their own stories and imagination.

A continuation of a brilliant established relationship between Capital Theatres and ECHC throughout 2020, Curtains Up is a brand-new project which brings a bit of old school overhead projector fun to bedsides, creating unique and playful scenes on the inside of hospital curtains.

The children created original drawings which have been projected and traced onto their hospital bed curtains, proudly displaying their art to their families and the rest of the ward. Curtains Up gives children autonomy over their environment while staying in hospital, creates a child centric environment and fosters creativity between families and staff.

Cat Sheridan, Learning and Participation Coordinator at Capital Theatres, said: “We are hugely excited to be back working in partnership with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity on this project. It has been a real treat for me to deliver on the wards, working with fantastic staff and being greeted by so many smiles.

“The joy is in seeing children and their families grow in confidence, take charge and have so much fun! Our aim is to encourage creativity and boost their sense of well-being. All through transforming something as simple as curtain with a bit of imagination.”

Fiona O’Sullivan, Deputy Director of Children’s Wellbeing, said: “The visits from Capital Theatres always prove hugely popular with children and young people in the hospital so we are very excited to welcome them back for the Curtains Up project.

“Decorating their hospital space is a fantastic and fun way for children to get creative and make their bedside environment feel a little less scary and more like their own home.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Capital Theatres for getting involved with our vital arts programme as it’s projects like this one that enable ECHC to continue to transform the lives of children and young people in hospital.”

Lesley-Ann, play specialist, said: “It was such engaging activity for the older age groups to do. It’s something thing different and was so nice to see them engage with it so much. Nancy went away with big a smile on her face, she was totally loving it!”

