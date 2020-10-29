During ‘Care Experienced Week’ Police Scotland are continuing to raise awareness and understanding of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s) and how this might affect an individual’s behaviour.

In Edinburgh Police Division, there a variety of specialist officers and departments whose job it is to ensure the safeguarding of children and young people, seven days of the week, 52 weeks of the year.

A specialist Youth Justice Sergeant Co-ordinates a team of officers, including an officer who liaises with young people and staff within Young Persons Units and in other settings across the City, who are involved in a variety of activities which are focussed on early intervention, prevention and support.

These include attending drop in sessions for young persons across the City, working in partnership with partner agencies both statutory and third sector, to break down barriers and increase visibility around all things to do with young persons.

This officer is supported by 12 School Link Officers, who are based within the 24 secondary schools across Edinburgh and together they provide a high level of support, ensuring there is an easy link for all young persons, including those with a care experienced background.

In order to further improve the outcomes for care experienced children and young people, police in Edinburgh also work alongside partner agencies in Health, the Local Authority and the 3rd Sector with the key aim being to ensure that our work is always child centred.

