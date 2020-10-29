A group of young role models are urging their peers to act responsibly this Bonfire Night and help Scotland’s emergency services keep communities safe.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service youth volunteers have united to urge caution over the use of fireworks and to warn of the dangers of deliberate fire-setting.

This time of year is traditionally the busiest period for SFRS staff, with firefighters responding to more than 350 bonfires in just an eight-hour period last year, on November 5.

16-year-old May Stirling has been a member of the SFRS Youth Volunteer Scheme for almost five years. The college student, who wants to become a firefighter, said COVID-19 restrictions can be challenging but safety has to take priority.

She said: “The most important thing has to be that people stay safe. It may be a bit rubbish for people this year with events cancelled, but it won’t be like this forever – so don’t be reckless.

“It is one day of the year for you, but if firefighters and their partners are unable to help someone in an emergency because they are busy elsewhere, it can affect someone for the rest of their life. We don’t want that to happen

“Please consider how your actions can impact others.”

Aidan Wright, 17, has been involved in the programme for four years. He said: “The message to people this year, including people my own age, is to be careful and ensure you remain safe.

“Fireworks are dangerous and it’s vital that you know what you are doing before using them. Be kind. Be safe … be smart.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Firework Code provides important safety advice and can be found here:

