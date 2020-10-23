Police are seeking the assistance of the public trace a 29-year-old woman missing from Dundee with links to the capital.

Jasmine Lee Lauder was last seen on Arklay Street, Dundee on Wednesday 14 October 2020. She was reported missing to the police on Tuesday, 20 October, 2020.

Jasmine is white, with long black hair, around 5ft. 4 inches in height, with green eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a red hooded jacket with fur around the hood.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find Jasmine, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.

Officers are continuing to review relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area. Enquiries are also being carried out in Galashiels and Edinburgh where Jasmine has family and friends.

Sergeant Paton said: “We will continue to review CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information it can provide. Jasmine’s family is understandably worried and just want to know she is safe and well. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Jasmine or who has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1367 of 19 October, 2020.

