Dale McCallum claimed two fish for over 5lbs to comfortably win the fourth round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League.



The success moves the angler into second place with 18 points only two behind early pace-setter Barry McEwan who won the first two events.



Stuart Fairburn was second in the fourth round fished between Skateraw and Cove with three fish for well over 2lb and Alan Brown (library picture) was third with one fish for 1lb 9oz.



Alan is now third in the leader board with 14 points with Stuart fourth on 12 points and James Ogilvie fifth two points adrift.



They are the only anglers in double figures and the next round is on November 4. The venue will be announced on the club’s Facebook page on the Sunday ahead of the match.

