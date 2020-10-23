Police have completed their enquiries into the discovery of blood-stained clothing on Corstorphine Hill earlier this week.

Around 9.35am on Tuesday, 20 October, officers were called to Corstorphine Hill after a blood-stained item of clothing, understood to be a child’s hat was found by a member of the public.

The item was sent to the lab for analysis and it has now been confirmed that the blood is from an animal.

No criminality is involved and police enquiries are now complete.

Officers would like to thank members of the public who contacted police with information regarding this matter.

