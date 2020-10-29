The new local levels of Covid restrictions must be backed up with support for councils and workers, the Scottish Greens have said.

At First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie raised that local authorities moving to Level 3 – or Level 4 in the future – appear to be offered no additional funding.

He also raised the case of workers in hospitality and retail who have been put at risk by employers.

Patrick Harvie said: “The success of the new strategic framework will depend on enforcement at a local level, but there appears to be no extra funding for councils to do this.

“One of the things they may need to enforce are employers who are putting short term profits above the safety of their workers. This includes asking staff not to download the tracing app or asking them to work even if they display symptoms.

“There needs to be a crackdown on employers that are putting their staff at risk, and councils and authorities need the resources to do this.”

Mr Harvie also lamented the end of the UK Government funded furlough scheme.

The decision to end the furlough scheme in the middle of a second wave will be devastating for workers. #FMQs | #WorkingForScotland pic.twitter.com/5Q909M5MfP — Scottish Greens (@scotgp) October 29, 2020

