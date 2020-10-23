Details of Scottish Government grants available to businesses as part of Scotland’s refreshed strategic approach to suppressing coronavirus have been published today.

From 2 November 2020, firms that are required by law to close will be eligible for grants every four weeks for as long as the restrictions last.

Based on rateable values, awards will be for either £2,000 or £3,000.

Businesses which can remain open, but are directly constrained by the measures, will be eligible for grants worth £1,400 or £2,100, again based on rateable value.

This support is in addition to the UK Government’s revised furlough scheme which will launch on 1 November 2020.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said:“These are uncertain times for business and many will be concerned that the action necessary to protect public health will have a severe effect on their bottom line.

“We are determined to support businesses during this period and we will continue to listen to and engage with business leaders about the draft framework published today.

“We will make financial support available as levels are reviewed across the country and restrictions applied locally. We will continue to work with local authorities to ensure grants are made available quickly and efficiently.

“The support that we are providing is the maximum we can afford under our current powers and the resources available. We have matched the level of support available in England for larger businesses and our grants are more generous to smaller businesses.

“The Chancellor has written a blank cheque for business support grants in England and he must urgently commit to providing Scotland with the funding needed to help our businesses weather this pandemic.”

