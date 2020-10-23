Hibs and Hearts fans can now get their hands on a keepsake of this unprecedented time in the history of the Scottish Cup by purchasing the official match-day programmes.

The 36-page, A5 collector’s is now on sale for £3.00, plus 99p post and packaging, from the Scottish Football Association’s official print partners Ignition Sports Media.

Saturday’s semi-final tie serves up an Edinburgh derby, with 2019 finalists Hearts, attempting to go one better than last year, facing rivals and three-time winners Hibernian, who last lifted the silverware in 2016.

Orders of the limited memorabilia will be despatched first-class on Thursday, 29 October. Though the programmes are produced to a schedule that should allow them to arrive before kick-off, pre-fixture delivery cannot be guaranteed due to reliance on Royal Mail meeting their normal performance standards.

To order your copy of the Hearts v Hibs match programme click here

