Businesses across all sectors and sizes need as much support as possible just now which is why Love Your Business, (LYB) is now online.

LYB was set up in January 2018 by Michelle Brown, founder of Michelle Brown PR and meetings were previously held at Black Ivy. The organisation has pivoted and is now all held online, running on the last Thursday of the month from 11am till 12noon, with the next one being held on 29 October 2020.

Since lockdown, the networking club has continued to welcome a host of inspiring guest speakers and experts providing invaluable tips to helps businesses through these tough times, including CBE Chris van der Kuyl, Chairman and Co-Founder of 4J Studios, one of the UK’s most successful videogame developers responsible for the multi-million selling and multi-award-winning Minecraft Console editions.

This month’s guest speaker is Richard Prescott, who has worked in the media industry for over 30 years in PR, Communications, Public Affairs, Marketing and broadcast journalism.

Specialising in reputation and brand management, Richard’s roles have included Media Director for the Rugby Football Union, where he was part of the successful management team for England’s win at the Rugby World Cup in 2003, managing all of its media operations.

Latterly, Richard was Director of PR, Communications & Marketing at St Mary’s University, London where he worked with a team on various high-profile, multi-channel successful campaigns to raise awareness and increase student applications.

Richard will be talking about the power of social media, using your best advocates to help influence your brand and his career highlights, including helping to launch the Mercury Music Prize in 1992 and co-commentating at the FA Cup in 1997.

Michelle said: “Love Your Business has always been about bringing companies together to help share contacts, referrals and support each other and in the current climate, this has never been more important.

“It was great to be able to turn it around really quickly and get it online three days after the lockdown in March and continue to welcome a great mix of guest speakers who always leave attendees feeling inspired and motivated.”

Ian Pilbeam, who heads up The HR Dept, Edinburgh & the Lothians, which provides support, advice and training services to small and medium sized businesses, said: “Love Your Business, which I’ve been attending since it started, is one of the best networking events for all businesses at any stage of their journey.

“Michelle Brown does an amazing job in curating a fantastic line up of speakers, adding value to everyone that attends and ensuring a warm and friendly ambiance.

“If you want to continue your learning and also make connections with some truly amazing people then I’d highly recommend checking it out.”

Tickets for the online event on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at 11 – 12noon are £5 plus booking fee – https://bit.ly/33WzChE with 50% going to LYB’s charity partner, Support in Mind Scotland who support and empower all those affected by mental illness, including family members, carers and supporters.

Like this: Like Loading...