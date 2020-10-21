Realise Energy Services have announced today the acquisition of WTN UK from parent company WTN GmbH.

A UK based service and maintenance company, Realise Energy Services has a large portfolio of medium to large scale wind turbines (including Vestas, WTN, Micon, Bonus and Nordtank), which it supports with remote monitoring, scheduled and unscheduled operation and maintenance services, alongside other elements of asset management.

Looking at the UK market, and the need to provide robust levels of customer and turbine support, WTN GmbH and Realise have agreed that bringing WTN UK under Realise Energy Services’ ownership will result in a stronger proposition to turbine owners in the UK.

Realise will rebrand WTN UK as Realise WTN UK.

Following the announcement, Realise Energy Services’ Managing Director, Sheridan Jenkins, said: “We at Realise Energy Services pride ourselves on the quality of both our engineering and customer support teams, together with the full service offering we provide our clients. We look forward to continuing this success with all WTN owners in the UK.”

“We continue to increase our multi -brand fleet on a regular basis with clients who see our local presence, solid technical and operational capacity, strong supply chain, and direct links with wind turbine manufacturers, an ideal solution for their wind turbine service and maintenance requirements.

As an Authorised Service Partner of WTN GmbH, Realise Energy Services and Realise WTN UK, will provide remote monitoring & operational support for WTN turbine owners, and provide the on the ground service works through their dedicated teams of specialist engineers located across the UK. WTN GmbH will continue to provide warranty, spares and technical support to Realise Energy Services, and Realise WTN UK, as required.

Realise is owned by the Randolph Renewables Group, and this consolidation offers considerable security and backing for customers, ensuring turbine incomes can be optimised and assured for the long-term.

Randolph Renewables’ Managing Director, Mark Jennison commented: “This has been an exciting year for Realise Energy Services. Its continued organic growth during 2019 and 2020, combined with the WTN UK acquisition makes Realise one of the largest medium wind service providers in the UK. Its focus will remain on delivering exceptional customer service.”

A long-standing customer of Realise Energy Services, Jonathan Colverson of SolarVentus Energy said: “We have been very pleased with the service delivered by Realise Energy Services for the past 5 years, and are delighted to hear that they are growing and increasing their resource across the country. They have met our needs from the outset and have dealt with all servicing and maintenance of the equipment promptly and efficiently, ensuring steady energy production, and a consistent revenue stream, which is obviously really important to our business.

We are looking forward to our fleet of WTN turbines also being serviced and maintained by Realise. This allows us to streamline our operations and gives us confidence of high levels of service across our fleet.

“Having the experienced and reliable Realise team as our O&M provider gives us peace of mind.”

www.realise-energy.co.uk

www.randolphgroup.co.uk

