REALISE ENERGY SERVICES acquires Northern Ireland O&M division of Optinergy Ltd cementing their position as major operator in the GB and Northern Ireland wind turbine service and maintenance sector.

In a deal which further enhances its position as a major operator in medium wind turbine service and maintenance in both Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Realise Energy Services has announced that it has acquired Optinergy Ltd (NI), the Northern Ireland medium wind turbine operation and maintenance arm of Optinergy Ltd (ROI), an established technical services provider in the marketplace.

Supporting its customers with remote monitoring, scheduled and unscheduled operation and maintenance services, as well as other elements of turbine supply, optimisation and asset management, Realise Energy Services is part of the Randolph Renewables Group. Realise operates and maintains a large portfolio of Vestas, WTN, Bonus, Micon and similar turbines across both GB and NI.

This acquisition of Optinergy (NI) from parent company Optinergy Ltd (ROI), will further consolidate and strengthen Realise’s offering of wind turbine services in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK.

Re-branding Optinergy (NI) as Realise Optinergy NI, this acquisition brings considerable benefit for all Realise and Optinergy (NI) customers, providing them with a professional, reliable and financially secure operation and maintenance service for their wind turbines further backed with a growing team of experienced field engineers and administrative services.

Optinergy Ltd (ROI), which is not part of the acquisition and deals with the larger scale windfarm sector, will continue to trade as normal in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. However, following the acquisition, Realise and Optinergy Ltd (ROI) will continue to forge a strong working relationship and will be working together to provide additional key services and solutions to the wind industry backed by considerable resource, experience and expertise.

Realise Energy Services was previously active in the acquisitions market last October when it purchased the medium wind service and maintenance business Wind Technik Nord UK from parent company Wind Technik Nord GmbH, subsequently rebranding the business as Realise WTN UK.

Commenting on the acquisition of Optinergy (NI), Sheridan Jenkins, Managing Director of Realise Energy Services, said: “We, at Realise Energy Services, pride ourselves on the quality of both our engineering and customer support teams, together with the full service offering we provide our clients. We look forward to continuing this success working in partnership with Optinergy (ROI) and all Optinergy (NI) customers in Northern Ireland.2021 is an important time for our business as we look to both consolidate our brand and continue our strategic growth. We are very receptive to talking to other companies in the medium wind sector about mutually beneficial opportunities at this time.”

Aiden Watters, Managing Director, Optinergy Ltd (ROI) said: “We are delighted to announce this important sale. The Realise team have developed an excellent business with a very strong focus on customer service. We look forward to working with them to build on our reputation in the Northern Ireland region. Through this purchase, Realise will be able to further enhance their service offering to all our existing clients and expanding customer base, providing a best-in-class service to wind turbine owners.”

