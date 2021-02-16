Three drivers had their vehicles seized last night after being caught with no driving licence or insurance in the capital.

The three were detected within the space of one-hour and now potentially face a one-year driving ban, an unlimited fine and a jail sentence.

Police Scotland twitter

Edinburgh Road Policing officers shared a picture of the cars being towed away.

Road Policing Scotland said on Twitter: “In the space of 1 hour this evening [Edinburgh Road Policing] seized three vehicles.

“Each driver was found to have no driving licence and subsequently no insurance.

“They will each be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for both offences and face the prospect of a day in court.”

