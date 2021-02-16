As part of Cyber Scotland Week, Neighbourhood Watch Scotland brings you a webinar by Police Scotland, taking place on 24th February at 11am.

The webinar is intended to help raise members awareness of their exposure to online risks and provide practical steps they can take to make themselves safer.

This is a practical presentation and no technical knowledge is required. The following topics will be covered:

What to consider when setting up devices

Sharing and Privacy when downloading Apps

What parents should look out for

Scams

Q & A

You can register by clicking the following link –

