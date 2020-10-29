The First Minister has just announced at Holyrood the latest figures for today, 29 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

She has also announced that from Monday 2 November 2020 at 6am the level from the strategic framework to be applied to Edinburgh will be Level 3 which is very high. The First Minister says that this is a ‘deliberately cautious approach’ today.

Alcohol sales are not permitted either inside or outside, but cafés, restaurants and pubs will be open till 6pm to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The figures as at 29 October 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,128 new cases which is 7.1% of all tests carried out yesterday.

Of these are in Lothian 117.

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 61,531.

Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,152



Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 86 which is 1 more than yesterday

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 37 which means 2,791 deaths under that measurement.

National Records of Scotland announced their weekly figures yesterdaywhich state that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to the end of last week is 4,482.

Like this: Like Loading...