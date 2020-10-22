At St Andrew’s House today the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has just announced the latest figures for today, 22 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The First Minister was joined by Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen

The new tier system will be unveiled tomorrow and is subject to parliamentary approval next week.

Restrictions for hospitality outlets were continued until 2 November 2020, which has resulted in discussion by that industry as to whether they can continue in business at all, and appeals for financial help

The government will issue an update on the R number later today and the scientific analysis behind that. The First Minister says she believes it is currently around 1.5 at this point.

She highlighted that the Office of National Statistics will issue tomorrow their results on the Covid Infection Survey in Scotland with figures up to last Friday.

The Scottish Government announced today that it will provide £2 million of funding to mitigate the financial challenges facing the residential outdoor education sector as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The package will include funding to help centres provide safe, impactful outdoor learning experiences to support young people’s education and wellbeing through this period.

The figures as at 22 October 2020 are as follows:



Number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,712 new cases which is 19.8% of those newly tested and 9.2% of the total number of tests carried out.

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 74 (This is 1 more than yesterday)



Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 928 which is up 55 since yesterday



Public Health Scotland confirmed that the number of new cases in Lothian is 192.

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days – 17 which means a total of 2,670 deaths under that measurement.

The total number of cases in Scotland is now 52,615

Like this: Like Loading...