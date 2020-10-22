Police have confirmed the identity of a 33-year-old man who died following a fatal road crash near Bathgate.

He was Alan McDonald from Glasgow.

The incident happened around 6.20pm on Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 on the M8 eastbound between junctions 4 and 3a.

Officers continue to appeal for information to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Andrew Trotter, of Road Policing East, said: “This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support Alan’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers.

“I would appeal to those who have possible dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to Police.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2613 of Tuesday, 20 October, 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...