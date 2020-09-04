Police in West Lothian are renewing an appealing for information which could help trace 58-year-old Billy McDowell who was reported missing on Sunday, 2 August.

Enquiries carried out since have established that the last positive sighting of him was on Tuesday, 28 July, 2020. He is known to have been at his home address on Loch Awe Way and attended at a number of locations in Whitburn before disappearing.

All attempts to trace him or identify his movements from this point have been unsuccessful and both his family and officers have significant concerns for his welfare.

Police are now asking the public to check any sheds or out buildings in case he may have sought shelter there.

As he is also well known walking around the area people are asked to keep an eye out for anyone matching his description.

Anyone with any information whether they think it is important should share it with police

Billy’s friends and family are concerned for his welfare and are desperate to find him.

Like this: Like Loading...