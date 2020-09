Bedfordshire Police are seeking the help of the public to trace missing 48-year-old Brett Armstrong.

He was last seen in Luton on Friday 28 August.

He is described as six foot tall and slim with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black trousers, grey training shoes and he was carrying two full rucksacks.

It is believed he was travelling to the Oban area of Scotland.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number MPL/2007/20

