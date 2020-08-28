As the first week of focused activity in Edinburgh’s Old Town is drawing to a close, Police Scotland have confirmed that 36 warnings have been issued in relation to street drinking so far, with five persons having been charged for failing to desist.

Two persons have been arrested for breach of bail conditions and a further person arrested for a disorder offence.

Police Scotland

A number of stop and searches have been conducted, with one positive recovery of drugs.

Officers on the detail also traced a vulnerable elderly missing person, safely re-uniting him with his family.

Officers will continue to patrol the area over the weekend and into next week, supported by our partners from the local area.

Throughout the operation officers have also been supported by a number of Special Constables, volunteering their own time to make a difference to local communities.

