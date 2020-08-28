The eight players who broke quarantine rules by going to a bar in the city after their opening day defeat to Rangers are eligible to face Hibs on Sunday after being given three-match bans which were suspended until 28 February 2021.

Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matthew Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna met in the pub on 1 August.

Two subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and three Aberdeen games were postponed as a result.

The eight along with Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli, who visited Spain then did not isolate prior to playing as a substitute against Kilmarnock days later faced a Scottish FA hearing at Hampden this afternoon.

Aberdeen travel to the capital on Sunday to face high-flying Hibs in a game which will be shown live in Sky Sport.

