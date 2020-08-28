Fans could be back inside stadiums on the weekend of 12 September after Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, Joe FitzPatrick MSP confirmed that up to three pilot events could take place with spectators in the Scottish Premiership on that weekend.

If successful, this would be part of a phased return of supporters to football stadia with incrementally increased numbers in the weeks following the initial pilot event date.

The SFA’s Joint Research Group will be liaising with Premiership clubs and the Scottish Government over the next week to finalise details.

The games have not been selected as yet and Hibs travel to Paisley that day to take on St Mirren.

The first home game after that is against Rangers the following weekend.

Rod Petrie, Joint Response Group Chair: “This is a welcome and positive development for Scottish football, as the national sport, to build on the sporting pilot taking place at BT Murrayfield this evening.

“We have already written to clubs to obtain their Return to Supporting plans specific to each stadium and will now follow-up with those clubs able to participate in the initial pilot on 12 September.”

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive: “Clubs have worked tirelessly to ensure football could return safely at the start of this month and news that fans will be allowed in, albeit in restricted numbers, within a matter of weeks is hugely encouraging.

“We look forward to liaising with government to build on the sporting pilot at BT Murrayfield and to provide the necessary support to clubs to facilitate the eagerly awaited return of fans who – now more than ever before – are the lifeblood of our game.”

