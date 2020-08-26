Three members of Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club are among the contenders for the Scottish Canal Championship.



Darrin Ferguson, Heather Lauriston, a leading figure in the national Get Hooked on Fishing organisation which helps find alternative pathways for young people, and her friend Roz Cassidy are in the near 30-strong field for the event on Saturday.



The venue is at Glasgow Bridge, Kirkintilloch, and the draw takes place at 9am in the car park at JB Angling.



It’s the second year of the event and organiser Derek Brady said it was a quality field and the competition will be keen.

Picture: Darrin Ferguson fishing in a recent Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club match at Orchill near Auchterarder



