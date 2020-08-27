Bross Bagels have teamed up with Farr Out Deliveries – Edinburgh’s zero emission cargo bike delivery service.

Bagel lovers within a 3 mile radius of the Bruntsfield shop who are working from home or indeed the office can now support local and help to save the planet by using FARR OUT bike delivery service.

Available Monday-Friday, customers can order direct from the Bross Bagels website www.brossbagels.com as early as 12am on the day. Click on ‘Bruntsfield’ location and choose ‘Bagels by Bike’ and you can expect to receive their favourite bagels, including all of their hot specials and Bruntsfield’s exclusive house cured salt beef bagels between 12-2pm which will be delivered within a 3 mile radius of their Bruntsfield shop. Orders will close for bike orders at 1:30pm.

Bross Bagels are already famous throughout the city for spreading their bagel love far and wide and are looking forward to working together with Farr Out Deliveries to support local and to encourage their bagel fans to help save the planet whilst enjoying their bagels from home or the office.

www.brossbagels.com

