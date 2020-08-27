An police investigation is under way after a body was discovered on Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised by a member of the public about 13:20 and enquires were ongoing with the death currently being treated as unexplained.

Emergency services including police vehicles and ambulances attended the scene

Police have not released details about the individual concerned at this time and the force declined to say whether the person was male or female.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: At 1.20pm on Thursday 27 August a body was found at Salisbury Crags, Queen’s Drive Edinburgh. Emergency services remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out.”

