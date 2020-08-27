Hibs’ CIS League Cup winning captain Rob Jones returns to Easter Road on Sunday and will feature on ‘The Match’ ahead of the visit of Aberdeen along with experienced broadcaster David Tanner and commentary duo of Cliff Pike and Tam McManus.

The 6ft7in centre-half joined Hibs from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee, joining the ‘golden generation’ of youngsters who had come through the ranks, such as Scott Brown, Steven Whittaker, Kevin Thompson, and Steven Fletcher, along with bargain buys such as Guillaume Beuzelin, Dean Shiels, David Murphy, Michael Stewart, Ivan Sproule and Moroccan pair Abdessalam Benjelloun and Merouane Zemmama.

In his three years at Easter Road Jones played 118 games, scoring twelve goals including the first goal of Hibernian’s five in the CIS League Cup Final in 2007 in addition to the only goal in the quarter-final victory over Hearts.

The programme will also feature an exclusive feature with midfield enforcer Alex Gogic, who has settled into life in Leith seamlessly.

It all kicks off at 4pm and for this season, Hibs’ season ticket holders can watch every kick of the ball from Easter Road on HibsPass, which is only live on matchdays.

Season ticket holders now also have full access to Hibs TV.

Hibs TV also allows viewers towatch back The Match in full at any time and includes hours of additional archive footage and exclusive features.

It also allows domestic supporters to enjoy enhanced audio coverage of away games with Cliff and Tam.

