Travellers from the Czech Republic and Jamaica will be required to self-isolate at home or another specified address for 14 days on arrival in Scotland from 4am this Saturday due to a significant rise in the number of cases of coronavirus.

At the same time Cuba will be added to the list of destinations where travellers will be exempt from the requirement to quarantine. The UK Government has just added Switzerland to their list.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said:“It is important to remember that we remain in the midst of a global pandemic and the situation in many countries can change suddenly. With Scotland’s relatively low infection rate, importation of new cases from abroad remains a significant risk to public health.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in all parts of the world and base the decision we make on the scientific evidence available.

“Regular discussions continue to be held with the other three governments in the UK.

“Requiring travellers arriving from a non-exempt country to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, is vital to helping prevent transmission of the virus and to suppress it. More details about what this means can be found on the Scottish Government website.

“Wherever people have travelled from – an exempt country or not – it is a legal requirement to complete a Passenger Locator Form and provide it to Border Force officials. Failure to do so can also result in a fine since this, along with any failure to self-isolate where required, poses a significant risk to wider public health across Scotland.”

