Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh.

Officers and emergency services attended the area at around 7.45pm last night

Thursday, 8 May, 2025, and extinguished the flames. There were no reports of any injuries and no one was within the vehicles at the time.

Three suspects dressed in dark-coloured clothing are reported to have left the area in a black hatchback vehicle along Greenbank Drive.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “This was a reckless act which has resulted in significant fire damage to the vehicles. We believe this was a targeted attack and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

“I am directly appealing to a dog walker who was in the area at the time and may have seen the suspects leaving the area. If this was you, or you can help us trace this person, please get in touch with officers.

“Equally anyone with any information that can assist our inquiries should contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3400 of Thursday, 8 May, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

