Police have named the man killed in a fatal crash in West Calder as Daniel Corr from Livingston.
The incident occurred round 8.45am on Friday, 2 May, 2025 and involved the driver of a white Vauxhall van and a bicycle being ridden by Mr Corr aged 65 on the A70 near Harburn.
Mr Corr died at the scene.
Police say that their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information regarding the collision, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting 0749 of 2 May 2025.”
