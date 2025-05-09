Police have named the man killed in a fatal crash in West Calder as Daniel Corr from Livingston.

The incident occurred round 8.45am on Friday, 2 May, 2025 and involved the driver of a white Vauxhall van and a bicycle being ridden by Mr Corr aged 65 on the A70 near Harburn.

Mr Corr died at the scene.

Police say that their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information regarding the collision, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting 0749 of 2 May 2025.”

