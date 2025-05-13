Police officers in Livingston are appealing for information after a child was injured by a dog.

Around 12pm on Friday, 2 May police received a report of a three-year-old boy being bitten by a bull breed dog outside a shop in Harrysmuir, South Pumpherston.

The dog, described as a fawn coloured, stocky dog wearing a black harness and lead, and owner left heading towards Drumshoreland Road.

The owner is described as male, white, around 6ft tall, stocky build with light coloured short hair. He was wearing a dark top, shorts and sliders.

Constable Kirsty Forsyth, Broxburn Police Station, said: “We are appealing to the public to help trace the dog and its owner.

“Anyone with information on the dog and its owner is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1582 of 2 May, 2025.”

