All of the planning applications made to the council’s planning team this week are shown on the list below.

Any property owner seeking to build, improve or alter their home or commercial premises must have the correct consents. This begins with a planning application and usually progresses all the way to a completion certificate.

Some applications for large developments such as purpose built student accommodation have been referred to the government Reporter after refusal by the council. Alterations to some buildings may also need listed building consent which is dealt with simultaneously.

There is a class of alterations which are considered “permitted developments” and will not need any planning permission. There is more guidance here.

Planning Weekly List 12 May 2025

The list below is in order of the 17 council wards in Edinburgh – which extends from Portobello to South Queensferry. The list includes a number of applications for consent, including retrospective consent, to change the use of premises to short term let accommodation.

This week a planning application has been lodged for the proposed demolition of existing buildings and erection of a mixed-use development comprising purpose- built student accommodation and ground floor commercial unit (classes 1A) with associated cycle

parking, landscaping and access arrangements at 33 – 41 Ratcliffe Terrace Newington Edinburgh EH9 1SX.

In the West End an application has been lodged to return offices at 46-48 Melville Street to residential use – one to be subdivided into three flats and the other to be retained as a townhouse.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...