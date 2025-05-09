Detectives investigating a number of linked incidents in the West and East of Scotland have arrested another six people following executive action in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

This brings the total number of arrests made during this investigation to 32.

On Friday, 9 May, 2025, officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, assisted by firearms officers, executed warrants and searched six properties in the Barlanark, Maryhill, Hamiltonhill, Milton of Campsie and Wishaw areas.

In Glasgow, two men, aged 31 and 26, were arrested in connection with conspiracy to murder and directing serious and organised crime.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested in connection with conspiracy to murder.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with drug offences and a 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with proceeds of crime offences.

In Wishaw, a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with involvement in serious and organised crime.

A number of items, including a quantity of class B drugs and approximately £46,000 in cash, were also seized during the operation.

Extensive enquiries remain ongoing.

A dedicated team of officers from our Specialist Crime Division and the local division continue to work together to gather vital evidence and reassure the public with intelligence-led patrols.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “These arrests continue to highlight the hard work and dedication of officers to target those responsible for these attacks.

“While the number of incidents has continued to decrease since the start of this investigation, I want to reiterate that violence will not be tolerated and will not stop until we bring those responsible for this criminality to justice.

“We are working tirelessly to build cases and are following a number of significant lines of enquiry.

“The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims and I want to again thank the public for their help and information so far.

“If you know anything about these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

