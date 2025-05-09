An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the light aircraft crash that occurred yesterday at East Fortune Airfield, near Edinburgh.

The probe is being led by Air Accident Investigation Branch AAIB inspectors who are now on scene.

Emergency services were alerted after the plane crashed just before 5pm on Thursday 8 May 2025.

The 40-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

A 42-year-old man, the passenger, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition was described as critical.

A spokesperson for the AAIB said: “The AAIB has been notified of an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred yesterday evening at East Fortune Airfield, near Edinburgh.

“An investigation has been launched and a multidisciplinary team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to gather evidence and begin making enquiries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed in the East Fortune area around 4.55pm on Thursday, 8 May, 2025.

“Emergency services attended however the 40-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

“The 42-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is described as being in a critical condition.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.”

Two fire appliances and specialist resources attended the scene, but left after ensuring the area was safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.55pm on Thursday, May 8, to an incident involving a light aircraft near to Lammerview, East Fortune, near North Berwick.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.”

Like this: Like Loading...