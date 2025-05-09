Siobhan Hunter has signed a contract extension with Hibernian Women, keeping her at the Club until 2027!

The 31-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal following a strong 2024/25 campaign.

A proud Hibs supporter, ‘Shiv’ began her Hibernian journey at 11 years old after joining from local side, Edina Hibs.

The club’s longest-serving player, Hunter made her Hibs Women debut aged 18 and has gone on to make an incredible 322 appearances in total during her time at the club.

As well as playing for Scotland, starring on European nights, and scoring historic Hibs goals, there has also been a flurry of silverware lifts for the centre-back – with five Scottish Cups and three League Cups winner’s medals accrued.

The experienced fans’ favourite has been a constant figure in Grant Scott’s squad this season, keeping 19 clean sheets across 29 starts and one substitute appearance in 32 available fixtures.

On her extension, Siobhan told HibsTV of her excitement at signing a new deal: “I’m hugely delighted. I’m so happy and I can’t wait for the next two years.

“My dream is to be here and stay here. There is nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Hibernian Women head coach Grant Scott commented on Siobhan’s new deal, saying: “Siobhan has been a fantastic servant to Hibernian and her dedication to the club is second to none.

“She’s a hugely respected figure in the squad, a natural leader, and has had an unbelievable season.

“She thoroughly deserves this new deal, and I’m delighted we’ll continue working together.”

