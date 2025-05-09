The Scottish Institute based in Livingston has been placed in liquidation by an order passed at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.



The court has appointed Katie McLachlan of Middlebrooks Business Recovery & Advice Limited as Interim Liquidator. This order was effective from 6 May 2025.



On 22 April a notice was posted on the London Gazette that a petition had been presented by Drillcycle Limited of Quality Street in Edinburgh on 28 March 2025 to wind up the company, The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and TV Limited. All interested parties were invited to oppose the petition and lodge answers within 8 days – by 29 April.



it is unclear whether there is only one creditor which has caused the appointment of a liquidator or more debts. The liquidator has been asked for initial comment.

The Scottish Institute is a theatre school which was previously known as the MGA Academy of Performing Arts and accredited through Bath Spa University.





A concerned parent told The Edinburgh Reporter before the appointment of the liquidator was made public: “My daughter is enrolled at The Scottish Institute (SI) in Livingston. We have not received any communication regarding how this development of liquidation or administration might impact her studies, and I am concerned about the future of her course.

“Transferring her to a different programme would necessitate resitting her first and second years to complete her three-year degree, a situation we wish to avoid if possible. Unfortunately, we have not been provided with any information about the status of her programme despite our attempts to contact both The Scottish Institute and their validating university, Bath Spa.

“We believe it is essential for this information to be shared publicly, as it would benefit both parents and students who are understandably anxious about the future of a programme for which we are paying substantial fees. Furthermore, there have been instances where classes were cancelled due to staff strikes related to unpaid salaries, which has negatively impacted the education of my daughter and her peers.

