Police are appealing for help to trace James Campbell, who has been reported missing.

The 82-year-old is from Broughty Ferry and left his home address around 6pm on Sunday, 18 May, 2025 with the intention of walking on the West Highland Way.

Personal items belonging to him were found at Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie during the morning of Monday, 19 May and he was then reported missing.

He has not been seen since leaving his home but he is believed to be travelling using his car – a blue Honda Jazz, registration SP62 XAX – which was subsequently seen on the A7 Old Dalkeith Road near to Danderhall in Midlothian shortly after 2.40pm on Monday, 19 May.

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall and of stocky build with grey or white hair and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a blue fleece and trousers. He may have been carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Phil McIntosh said: “We are working to establish James’s movements since he left home and would urge anyone who may have seen him or his car at any time since Sunday evening to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0823 of 19 May, 2025.”

