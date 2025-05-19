Police are appealing for help tracing Kirsty Herriot, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.

The 45-year-old was last seen on Harvesters Way, Wester Hailes, around 4.20pm on Monday, 19 May, 2025.

She is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, with long red hair, believed to be in a bun. She was wearing an all black outfit, with black fluffy sliders, black glasses and a cross body bag.

Inspector Alison Lawrie said: “Our enquiries to trace Kirsty are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who has seen Kirsty or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We know she was on Harvesters Way around 4.20pm and may have walked towards the Plaza Shopping Centre but her whereabouts after that are unknown.”

Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2301 of 19 May, 2025.

