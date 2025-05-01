Plans to replace white window frames on a listed building with ones painted ‘tarpaulin grey’ would ‘harm’ its character, planners have said.

East Lothian Council has been asked to allow the owners of Category B listed Engine Cottage, in North Berwick, to put eight new windows in the home, with the single glazed white timber ones replaced with double glazed aluclad versions.

But a report by planners says the proposals should be refused even though the windows they are replacing are not all original to the building itself – with some installed before it was even listed.

The application will now be brought before councillors for a decision after local ward member Carol McFarlane described the proposed changes as “minor”.

Planning officers said advise on listed buildings from Historic Environment Scotland said windows should only be replaced if repairs cannot be carried out and should be like for like.

The said of the proposed changes: “The loss of the single glazed, timber framed windows and their replacement with grey coloured, non-traditional aluclad framed windows, some with unauthentic plant on type astragals would be harmful to the special architectural or historic interest of the listed

building and harmful to the character and appearance of the North Berwick Conservation Area.”

However calling the application before next week’s planning committee Councillor McFarlane said she believed members should visit the cottage and see it for itself.

She said: “These are minor changes to a one-off property, replacing mostly non-original windows with the same type of windows used in other parts of the property.”

Engine Cottage, which is in the Carlekemp plantation dates back to the 19th century. Representatives of the applicants point out the new windows replicate similar ones installed in extensions which have been added to the property over the years

The planning committee will be asked to decide on the application next week.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

