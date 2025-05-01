Atholl Estates has added a new two bedroom, self catering cottage to its portfolio of holiday cottages available for rental.

Milton of Kincraigie was recently renovated and sleeps up to four people. It was fully restored by the Estate to create a warm and welcoming retreat and is now ready for the summer months.

Set in spectacular scenery overlooking Glen Fender, there are numerous walking tracks leading from the front door. Those who love the outdoors or angling enthusiasts in particular, will be able to go salmon fishing on the River Tilt.

Features include a boot room, laundry facilities, a well equipped kitchen diner with banquette seating, and a log burner to curl up in front of. Outside the cottage, guests can enjoy the surrounding views of hills, forestry and the soothing sounds of the fender burn.

Dog friendly, the property is ideal for families, or four people spending their holiday together.

Stephanie Hand, Lodges Manager at Atholl Estates said: “We are delighted to add this fully renovated cottage to our portfolio. It enjoys a particularly good aspect in Glen Fender, with stunning views, and wildlife, all around, which is sure to make it one of our most popular self catering properties.

“Staying here enables guest to enjoy rural seclusion, yet be close enough to come to Blair Castle and its gardens, just two miles away, to enjoy a tour and day out.”

Stephanie commented that a number of eco-friendly features had been added to the property. “It has underfloor heating by an air source heat pump. It’s also complete with private parking, and an electrical vehicle charging point. We look forward to welcoming guests to Milton of Kincraigie across the summer.”

For further details on Milton of Kincraigie, along with other self catering properties available across the estate, and the pods and luxury caravans at Blair Castle Caravan Park, visit https://atholl-estates.co.uk/stay-with-us/highland-lodges/milton-of-kincraigie/

