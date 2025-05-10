The 110 seater Crolla’s Italian Kitchen restaurant at Eskmills in Musselburgh has been put on the market.



Cornerstone Business Agents have set out all details of the sale of the business on their website, and explain that the guide price of £100,000 will buy the business and the assignation of the lease which has 15 years left to run.

The agents said: “This is an exceptional property with attractive entrance and fully glazed seating area to the rear. The main entrance leads into the first dining area with traditional tables and chairs, high tables and seating and well stocked bar. The rear of the property has the main dining area which is predominantly glazed, offering attractive views over the courtyard giving c.110 covers between these two areas. A shared car park is available just a few yards from the entrance.

“Our client has owned and operated ‘Crolla’s Italian Kitchen’ since 2014 and has only reluctantly placed the business on the market to concentrate on other business ventures. Trading as a quality Italian restaurant, Crolla’s has won numerous local and national awards over the years highlighting the quality food and exceptional service that is offered here. The restaurant enjoys a tremendous local reputation and its unique trading location attracts customers from all over East Lothian, Midlothian and beyond.”

More details here.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...