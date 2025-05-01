Police are continuing to appeal for help to trace Ibrahim Njie, 16, who is missing from Aberdeen.

Ibrahim was last seen in the city centre area around 11pm on Friday, 18 April, 2025, when he boarded a bus for Torry.

Following enquiries, officers believe he may have travelled to Edinburgh for a music event on Saturday, 19 April.

Ibrahim has not been in contact with family since, which is out of character.

When last seen he was wearing a black North Face jacket, blue/grey tracksuit, black trainers and a black beanie hat.

Inspector Graeme Skene said: “Concern is growing for Ibrahim’s welfare and we’re keen to trace him as quickly as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has any information on his movements or whereabouts since Friday, to contact police.

“Ibrahim, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0816 of Wednesday, 23 April, 2025.

