An Edinburgh businessman has pleaded not guilty to a series of domestic abuse allegations.

Alexander Galpin, 24, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of engaging in a course of behaviour between 1 August 2022 and 31 October 2024, which was abusive of his ex-partner.

The Edinburgh Reporter has decided not to name the alleged victim. The offences, contrary to the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, Section1, are said to have taken place at an address in Warriston, Edinburgh, or elsewhere.

It is alleged that Galpin attempted to prevent the 28-year old woman from contacting others; attempted to coerce her into having an abortion; and demand she not see her family.

Galpin is also alleged to “drive with a door of a vehicle open causing it to strike a post and close, seize her on the body and pull her and demand she leave the vehicle”.

He is accused of repeatedly acting in an aggressive manner and did encourage her to make representations in support of the removal of bail conditions. Another allegation is that he did seize her on the body causing her to fall onto a bed and lay on top of her.

It is also alleged that Galpin, of Salvesen Crescent, Edinburgh, “did demand she not leave the flat to see her family and should tidy it instead, did attend her mother’s address uninvited and refuse to leave” and that he “repeatedly demand she return home”.

Galpin, dressed in a blue suit and striped tie, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and a trial date was set for 23 June.

