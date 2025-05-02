Edinburgh tennis pro Jacob Fearnley is reaping further benefits from the outstanding start to his career – world No 509 a year ago, and now he is pushing the top 50 – with a direct acceptance announced for one of the top Wimbledon warm up tournaments.

It has been announced that the former Colinton junior and Merchiston Castle School tennis graduate will play in the Lexus ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne from June 21-28.

“I made my ATP Tour debut in Eastbourne last year, so this is an event that is special for me” Jacob, the British No 2, told the Lawn Tennis Association website, adding: “I love competing on the grass, I think it’s a great surface for my game so hopefully I can challenge for more success this year.

“Getting to compete in front of your home fans is always an incredible feeling and being on the south coast in Eastbourne makes it one of the most unique events in the calendar.

“Winning the title in Nottingham last summer, in my first tournament out of college, gave me a huge amount of confidence and it’s helped me get where I am today. I love competing on the grass, I think it’s a great surface for my game so hopefully I can challenge for more success this year.”

Jacob Fearnley

Fearnley burst on the scene last summer after winning his first ATP Challenger Tour title in only his first event out of college in Nottingham. The 23-year-old came through qualifying to become the fourth Briton to win the trophy, which helped him secure a wild card to Wimbledon.

Not only did Fearnley pick up his first Grand Slam win on his singles debut at SW19, he went on to take a set off seven-time champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court in front of a packed out crowd.

The Texas Christian University graduate has soared up the rankings ever since. He finished the 2024 season with four ATP Challenger titles and broke into the ATP top 100 in just his first six months on tour.

So far this season, he’s had his best run at a major to date – reaching the third round at the Australian Open, made his Davis Cup debut for the Lexus GB team in Japan and qualified for two ATP Masters 1000 events in Miami and Madrid. He’s now up at a career-high ranking of world No.68.

Now with a full season under his belt, more experience on the grass and having established himself on the ATP Tour, Fearnley will be one of the players to watch in Eastbourne this summer.

For the moment Jacob’s pre-occupation is the clay court season with direct acceptance to the upcoming Italian Open followed by the French grand slam event.

In Rome he will want to cast aside any frustration from bowing out of the Madrid Open against Grigor Dimitrov when, in a second set tie-break to level the match, uncharacteristic errors undermined his display at critical times including two backhands into the net and an overhit forehand to give the Bulgarian his conclusive match point.

In some respects one that got away after battling his way back into the match with the aid of an exquisite backhand smash and a superb stretch volley but Jacob can take encouragement from running the experienced former ATP Tour champion so close and knowing he is more than comfortable in such company.

