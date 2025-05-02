Hibs striker, Kieron Bowie believes the team have ‘four cup finals’ to play for before the end of the season but the players have to take each game one at a time.

The 22-year-old spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s crucial William Hill Premiership fixture with Dundee United.

Hibs go into it off the back of a narrow defeat to Aberdeen, which ended their tremendous 17-match unbeaten run.

“Saturday was disappointing and it wasn’t how we wanted the game to go. We haven’t felt that feeling of losing in a long time, so we need to make sure we get a reaction from that. We have felt that on the training pitch this week, it has been a really good week of training and we are confident we can get back to winning ways.

“We have got four cup finals left, that is the way we see it. We need to take each match one at a time and try to take as many points as we can.”

This is the fourth meeting between Hibs and Dundee United this season, with previous fixtures producing plenty of drama and goals. The last of which was at Tannadice as the Hibs came from behind to win 3-1, with Bowie on target.

“To come away from that game with a 3-1 victory last time out was brilliant, but there was nothing between the teams on the day. Dundee United are a really strong team and we can’t take anything for granted.

“Dundee United have done really well this season, they got promoted this season and have been pretty much in the top six the full season. They are good at what they do well; they are strong from set-pieces, they like to get the ball into the box and look for Sam Dalby who has scored a lot of goals this season.”

With four games to go, Hibs currently sit third place – joint on points with Aberdeen and three clear of Dundee United, with everything still to play for.

“We need to get back to winning ways, I am sure the fans will expect that after going a long time without losing a game. It has been a weird feeling, but we need to just keep doing what we are doing.

“We’ve been third for a while now, we know that pressure that comes with this position – and we just need to try and keep ourselves there. Europe is in the back of our heads, but we need to take it one game at a time and make that dream become a reality.”

Like this: Like Loading...