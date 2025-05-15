A police investigation is under way after a male cyclist was shot with what is believed to be a BB gun in Linlithgow.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Monday, 5 May, in the Strawberry bank area. The man was not injured.

A black Nissan Qashqai was seen in the area around the time of the incident and drove off in the direction of Royal Terrace.

Constable Ali White said: “This was a reckless and dangerous act which could have caused serious injury.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw a black Nissan Qashqai in the area at the time to come forward.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV covering the Strawberry Bank or Royal Terrace areas around that time to review it and get in touch if it shows anything that may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of 5 May, 2025, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

