Derek McInnes will not be in the dugout for Kilmarnock’s final match of the William Hill Premiership season at home to Hearts on Sunday which kicks off at 3.00pm.

Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald will also not be involved and matchday duties will be undertaken by Chris Burke and Craig Clark.

Confirmation came in a club statement from Rugby Park which revealed that it had been agreed by the Board of Directors, McInnes and his staff that this would be the best approach following fan anger after the 3-0 defeat at Motherwell in midweek.

McInnes has been linked with the vacant job at Tynecastle and the Killie statement concluded: “We look forward to seeing the blue and white army out in force this weekend as we give the players the send-off they deserve.”

McInnes was expected to be in charge against the Jambos but the growing hostility among a section of the support caused a re-think.

It is understood that the 53-year-old said his goodbyes to staff at Rugby Park on Thursday along with assistant boss Sheerin and first team coach Archibald who are expected to join the former Aberdeen boss at Tynecastle.

