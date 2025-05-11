Hibs ‘star man’ Martin Boyle says the players will take yesterday’s defeat to champions Celtic on the chin.

Hibs took the lead through Boyle’s first-time finish but two goals in the space of five minutes from Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah before half-time turned the game on its head before Reo Hatate added a third in the second half.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Boyle shared at the timing of the goals conceded.

He said: “It was a tough one today – we gave ourselves a glimmer of hope but shot ourselves in the foot in the end.

“I take responsibility myself; I had a chance in the first half which I should’ve scored – we knew from earlier in the season when you come here you need to take your chances or you will get punished.

“Their two goals came at a really bad time for us and gave them a lot of momentum. We were under a lot of relentless pressure, and they were popping the ball around.

“We will take it on the chin, we will analyse what we could’ve done better and how we could’ve avoided the goals.

Hibs fought valiantly in the second half, but ultimately came up short, and with two games to go in the William Hill Premiership season – third place is still within their grasp.

He continued: “We managed to stay in the game, we came out in the second half – we created chances and stuck at it. We always back ourselves on the counter, when we get that right we can be a real threat.

“But, you need to be ruthless here in front of goal. We defended well in certain situations, but we just need to get ready to go again.

“We will aim to win both games and secure third place. European football has always been the ultimate aim for us. We have always believed in ourselves; the manager has instilled that in us and the togetherness has got us through.

“Fingers crossed that with the backing of the fans and the belief that we have got in the changing room that we can go on and secure that next week.”

